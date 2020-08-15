  1. Home
Ankita Lokhande shares PICS of her flat's registration & bank statement amid reports of Sushant paying for it

Ankita Lokhande has now shared photos of her flat's registration and bank statement amid reports of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput paying for it. The earlier news reports stated that the late actor had paid Rs 4.5 crores for the flat which is located in Malad.
The actress Ankita Lokhande has shared photos of her flat's registration and bank statement amid reports of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput paying for it. The earlier news reports stated that the late actor had paid Rs 4.5 crores for the flat which is located in Malad. The news reports further stated that the flat which Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly paid for is occupied by the actor's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. Now, looks like the actress wants to shut down all the reports of the late star playing for the flat.

A news report by India Today had earlier stated that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was paying the EMIs for the flat in which actress Ankita Lokhande resides. The news report by India Today also further stated that their sources in Enforcement Directorate had revealed how Rhea Chakraborty said the late actor paid for Ankita Lokhande's flat in Malad. India Today reportedly tried to contact Ankita and had reportedly sent her a questionnaire with respect to this matter. The news report stated that the Ankita or her team has not yet responded to the questionnaire sent by India Today.

Now, the actress has shared photos of her bank statement and flat registration, thereby giving her side of the story. The actress has been very vocal about how the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case should be transferred to the CBI. Ankita has been sharing posts on her social media account wherein she is seen seeking justice for the late actor.

