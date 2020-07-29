  1. Home
Ankita Lokhande shares a post after Sushant Singh Rajput's father files an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande shared a strong post on Instagram after the late actor's father registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty. Take a look.
39392 reads Mumbai Updated: July 29, 2020 01:20 pm
(Trigger Warning) 

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case took another turn yesterday, as the late actor's father, KK Singh, has filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. It has been over a month of Sushant's shocking and saddening demise. His father has now broken his silence and accused Rhea of abetting the Sushant's suicide. Amidst all this, just a few moments ago, Ankita Lokhande shared a post of her social media handle. The actress shared a post on her official Instagram account that read, 'Truth Wins.' 

The actress did not mention anything else with her post. She also tweeted the same post on her Twitter handle. Ankita Lokhande had been a relationship for around six years before calling it quits in 2016. The two worked with each other on TV show Pavitra Rishta. On Friday, when Sushant's swansong 'Dil Bechara' released on the OTT platform, the actress shared the poster of his movie and wrote, 'From Pavitra Rishta to Dil Bechara, One Last Time.' She had also extended prayers for Sushant with heartwarming posts. 

According to numerous media reports, Sushant's father registered an FIR report against Rhea on July 27 (2020) at the Rajiv Nagar Police Station in Patna, Bihar. Some serious and shocking allegations are made against the Jalebi actress in the FIR. In the complaint, KK Singh has accused Rhea and her family of cheating, exploiting, and abetting Sushant's suicide. Now, it has been reported Rhea likely to file for anticipatory bail today, following the explosive allegations against her.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's father makes 16 allegations against Rhea Chakraborty in six page FIR

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

