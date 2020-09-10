Ankita Lokhande slams Shibani Dandekar's allegations on her open letter; Says 'Stop looking down on TV actors'

Shibani Dandekar had taken a jibe at Ankita Lokhande earlier and accused her of capitalizing on Rhea Chakraborty. Read on to know what the latter has to say on the same.

Ankita Lokhande has been at the forefront in seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput along with others. The actress has taken part in numerous digital campaigns and movements in memory of the late star who passed away on 14th June 2020. Ankita and Sushant dated each other for a few years before parting ways. However, a few sections of people have taken a sly dig at the actress alleging that she is seeking justice for Sushant for fame and publicity.

Among them is Shibani Dandekar who slammed Ankita over an open letter written by the actress in which she explained her take on Sushant’s probe including Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest. Dandekar slammed Ankita in a series of tweets and termed her letter ‘grotesque.’ She also alleged that the actress is capitalizing on Rhea and that she wants 2 seconds of fame. The latter has now responded to the same in a tweet that she has shared on her handle.

Ankita begins by mentioning how she began her journey in the Indian television industry. She also mentions how she got her breakthrough with Pavitra Rishta co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress then says how she is attached to the character of ‘Archana’ from the show. Ankita further adds about getting the opportunity to act in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Baaghi 3. She then says that she has been a part of the television industry for the past 17 years.

The actress then takes an indirect dig at Shibani Dandekar for saying that she is seeking justice for Sushant to get 2 seconds of fame and publicity. Ankita asks, “Is it because I have worked mostly on television and not in Bollywood?” She further writes, “Stop looking down on we television actors, if that was your reason for describing my words as ‘GROTESQUE.’ The actress ends the note by saying that she will always raise her voice for the people she loves and cares about.

