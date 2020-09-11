Ankita Lokhande spends time with twins Abeer & Abeera amidst ongoing tussle with Shibani Dandekar; See PHOTOS

Ankita Lokhande indulged in a war of words with Shibani Dandekar in the past few days for reasons that are known to everyone. However, the actress has taken a break from the same as of now.

Ankita Lokhande has been grabbing headlines for the past 2-3 days owing to her ongoing war of words with Shibani Dandekar. The actress had shared an open letter while clarifying certain things. After that, Shibani took a dig at her with a hard-hitting post. The latter also accused her of seeking justice for the late actor for two seconds of fame and capitalizing on Rhea Chakraborty. Numerous celebs and fans have shown support towards Ankita since then on social media.

Now, it seems like the actress has taken a break from all the controversies and feuds. That is because Ankita has shared an adorable post that is worth a glimpse. She has shared pictures of herself with the newborn twins Abeer and Abeera, who are the nephew and niece of her boyfriend, Vicky Jain. The actress lovingly holds the babies while flashing a beaming smile. She also mentions in the caption that they have turned two months old.

Check out Ankita Lokhande’s post below:

Meanwhile, talking about Ankita and Shibani’s ongoing tussle on social media, the latter has been backing Rhea Chakraborty. She has also shared a post sometime back in which she urged for the release of the actress. The NCB arrested Rhea a few days earlier. Ankita, on the other hand, has been at the forefront in seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput right from the beginning. The two of them were in a relationship for a few years before parting ways. The actress has also been supporting Sushant’s family in their ongoing legal battle.

