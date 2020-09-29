Ankita Lokhande urges Sushant Singh Rajput's fan to stop sharing his funeral videos: They are very disturbing

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away over 3 months ago and since then, his fans have been demanding justice for him. Recently, a fan shared a video from his last rites on Twitter. Ankita Lokhande called the fan out and demanded the video to be taken down.

It has been over 3 months since the sad and tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and his fans, friends and family continue to demand justice for the late actor. Ankita Lokhande, who too has been fighting for justice for Sushant, recently called out a fan for posting videos from Sushant's funeral and urged them to take it down. The actress took to Twitter to reply to the fan and expressed that the videos are 'disturbing' for everyone and that they should take them down immediately.

Replying to the fan on Twitter, Ankita schooled them and asked them to stop posting the videos. She mentioned that she sees the love they have for Sushant. However, she claimed that the videos are disturbing for everyone and that they should take them down immediately. Ankita wrote, "What’s wrong with u .stop posting such videos they are very disturbing for all of us .its a request to remove this video rite now .. we know u love him but this isn’t the way to show ur support or love to him remove this video rite now !!"

The actress has been joining Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti and demanding justice for the late actor. Ankita even joined the campaign 'Plants for SSR' and shared photos on social media while putting up the plants in her garden.

Meanwhile, CBI issued their first statement in Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation yesterday and claimed that nothing has been ruled out yet. Further, the AIIMS forensic team also submitted the report of its findings to CBI and it is being reported to be conclusive. The actor passed away on June 14, 2020, in his house in Mumbai. His father KK Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others and levelled several allegations against them. Rhea and Showik Chakraborty are currently in jail over the alleged drugs link.

