Ankita Lokhande visits Ekta Kapoor at her residence, To organise a prayer meeting for Sushant Singh Rajput?

Reports have it that a prayer meet is being organized for Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande was snapped at Ekta Kapoor's residence for the same.
37648 reads Mumbai Updated: June 16, 2020 10:01 pm
Ankita Lokhande visits Ekta Kapoor at her residence, To organise a prayer meeting for Sushant Singh Rajput?Ankita Lokhande visits Ekta Kapoor at her residence, To organise a prayer meeting for Sushant Singh Rajput?
Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has indeed left everyone in shock. His last rites took place at his Bandra home in Mumbai yesterday with his family and friends present. The entire industry is shaken due to his death by suicide and condolences continue to pour in for the actor. Present at his funeral yesterday were Ekta Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rithvik Dhanjani, and a few others.

Today, Ankita Lokhande and Sandeep Singh were snapped outside Ekta Kapoor's house later in the evening today post a meeting. The two had visited Sushant's residence in Bandra earlier in the day today to pay their respects and condolences to the family. And now, it looks like the two were headed straight to Ekta Kapoor's residence as reports suggest that a prayer meeting is being organised for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant was close to both Ekta and Ankita, and he shared a special bond with them. In fact, it was recently that Ekta and Sushant indulged in a social media conversation when Ekta reminisced how Pavitra Rishta was the show that was their chance and how she convinced the creatives to cast Sushant as the lead and he did wonders. Sushant had also dropped a comment saying how he is forever thankful to her. Upon Sushant Singh's demise, Ekta had shared the screenshot and said how this is not fair and things changed in just a week.

Credits :Manav Manglani

