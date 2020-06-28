Ankita Lokhande was almost going to give up her career for Sushant Singh Rajput, reveals friend Sandip Ssingh

Speaking about how Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput were made for each other, Sandip Ssingh said that even after their breakup the actress would pray fervently for his films to achieve success.

Sushant Singh Rajput's closest friend Sandip Ssingh is opening up about the bond he shared with the late actor. In a latest interview with SpotBoyE, Sandip revealed how close Sushant and his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande were. Speaking about how Ankita and Sushant were made for each other, he said that even after their breakup the actress would pray fervently for his films to work at the box office.

Sandip said, "Ankita was not his girlfriend. She has taken the place of his mother in his life. In twenty years of my journey in the industry, I have never seen a girl like her. She has taken care of him like nobody else. She could have been the only one who could have saved him. She is used to doing everything rightfully for him."

Adding that Ankita's world revolved around the actor. He also said that she was ready to give up her film career for the actor. "I really wish everyone gets a girl like Ankita. She is highly emotional and she was almost giving up her career at its peak for him. She was big on television and (was) getting film offers also."

Sandip also revealed that the day he received the tragic news, his only worry was for Ankita. "Throughout my journey from his house to ambulance to hospital that day, I was constantly calling up Ankita but she didn't take my call. And I knew what she was going through. And after finishing my postmortem work, I ran to her house. I have known her for 10 years and I don't think she has ever given me that hug which I got that day."

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June, 2020, due to suicide. The actor's last rites were held the next day and a prayer meet was organised in his hometown in Patna.

Credits :SpotBoyE

