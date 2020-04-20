Anniversary Special: 10 PHOTOS of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan that scream love

Today marks the 13th anniversary of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Check out some of the lovely pictures of the couple that prove they are made for each other.

and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most talked-about and beloved couples of the Bollywood film industry. The power couple got married on April 20, 2007, and has been inseparable since then. The best part here is that the two stars have also featured in multiple hit films together much to everyone’s excitement. Multiple instances prove that Abhi and Aish, as they are fondly called by their fans, have always set major couple goals for others out there.

It won’t be wrong to call them one of the most romantic couples of B-town. Time and again, the adorable duo have restored everyone’s faith in love by showing their inevitable bond. Today, the Bollywood’s most adorable couple will be celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary. Although the Coronavirus crisis will prove as a hassle in any kind of grand celebration, we are sure that the couple who is currently under home quarantine, will find a way out to celebrate a little something within the vicinity of their home.

Aishwarya and Abhishek are just made for each other and their multiple pictures on social media as well as other platforms just prove the same. Be it their candid selfies or be it their red carpet appearances, the couple is inseparable and it won’t be even wrong to call them an epitome for love. Maybe this is the reason why they are the most popular ones when it comes to talking about the celebrity couples of the Bollywood film industry.

On the professional front, Abhishek and Aishwarya have worked together in a couple of movies in which their chemistry was clearly visible to everyone. Well, some of these movies were released even before their wedding. Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhoom 2, Umrao Jaan, Sarkar Raj, Guru, and Raavan are some of the movies in which the couple has appeared together. That’s quite a list right! For the unversed, the two stars fell in love with each other on the sets of the blockbuster hit Dhoom 2. Post that, their engagement was announced in January 2007 which sent their fans into a frenzy.

Well, the two of them are currently the dotting parents of . As of now, fans are eagerly waiting to see the couple together in a movie again. They were supposed to feature together in a movie titled Gulab Jamun helmed by Sarvesh Mewara but reportedly walked out of the same due to some unknown reason. Keeping these things aside, to mark their 13th anniversary, we bring to you certain pictures of the couple that proves they are meant for each other.

Check out the lovely pictures of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan:

1. The voting partners!

The couple is inseparable when it comes to attending important events and this is one of those pictures that prove the same.

2. The adorable lovebirds

This monochrome picture of the adorable couple screams love.

3. A candid moment caught on camera

This candid picture of the couple at some event is pure gold. While Abhishek is all suited up in black, Aishwarya looks ethereal in a yellow saree.

4. The cute picture

This lovey-dovey picture of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all things cute.

5. The perfect family

This candid picture of Abhishek looking lovingly at Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya makes for a perfect family portrait.

6. Another lovely family picture

Aishwarya and Abhishek’s picture with the little munchkin Aaradhya is nothing but an epitome of love.

7. Vacation mode

This lovely picture of the power couple clicked during one of their vacations deserves your attention.

8. Couple goals

Abhi and Aish set major couple goals for others through this lovely picture.

9. The beaming smiles

The power couple flashes their beaming smiles in this monochrome picture.

10. Twinning pair!

Abhi, Aish and Aaradhya twinning in pink outfits in this picture is just unmissable.

