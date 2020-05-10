Anniversary Special: Check out interesting facts about Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s love story

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia tied the knot in May 2018 in a hush hush wedding and are now proud parents of a baby girl.

Our showbiz industry has given us several love stories, some which reinstated our faith in love, some took us to the world of fairy tales and much more. And then there are some stories which are just meant to be and we can never get enough of it. One such love story is that of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. The two had surprised each other with their hush hush wedding in 2018 and the mushy social media PDA has been making our hearts skip a beat.

Neha and Angad are happily married for two years now and the are our proud parents of a baby girl. Interestingly, the love birds never fail to win hearts with their mushy romance as they treat their fans with their love filled moments on social media moments. Interestingly even after two years of their marriage, fans are still curious about their love story. So as Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi complete two years of blissful marriage, here are some fun facts about this couple’s love story.

Their first meeting was in the gym

While most of the love stories in Bollywood begin from the movie sets, this was not the case Neha and Angad. Neha had revealed that they had met each other in a gym when the actress was just 20 years old. “He tells me that he first saw me at the gym when I was 20 & told his friends, ‘I’m going to get to know her first day’,” she had stated.

Mumbai played a key role in their friendship

Neha and Angad became friends after the diva moved to Mumbai. The duo had met each other at mutual friend’s party and clicked instantly. “I saw a different side of him–beyond the jokes & wit, there was a sensitive man. We were both away from home in Mumbai, so I always relied on him for support. He lived a bachelor life & the one place he could always get home food was mine,” Neha was quoted saying.

Angad was never low key about his feeling for Neha

Neha also revealed that she shared a great bond with the Soorma star and their equation had no façade and no attempt to impress one another. In fact, Angad was the first one Neha called post her break up. Besides, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor was quite expressive about his feelings towards Neha. To this, the Tumhari Sulu actress asserted, “I was shooting in Punjab & told him about a role for him. He didn’t ask for any details. He only cared about spending time with me & flew down immediately.”

The not so filmy proposal

Neha revealed that Angad had gone to meet her parents without popping the question to her. “He showed up at my parents’ doorstep & asked for my hand in marriage. I had no idea about it! This was when I was dating someone else,” she recalled. And when things fall in place, there wasn’t any formal proposals. Talking about the same, Neha stated, “When we finally decided to get married, he didn’t go down on one knee & propose. He told me I’d already wasted 4 years & declared ‘Chalo Dilli!’ to meet his parents. Then he said, ‘Before you change your mind, pick an outfit because we’re getting married in 2 days!’”

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×