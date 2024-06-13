Annoyed Taapsee Pannu tells a fan ‘aap bahut paas aa rahe hai’ as he tries to click selfie; Watch

Taapsee Pannu is a wonderful actress and there is no denying this fact. The actress has always been quite vocal about her encounters with the paparazzi. In the past, there have been few instances because of which she is not someone who likes being papped when she steps out for her personal work.

Last night the Dunki actress was out for a movie outing with her sister, and it looks like she yet again was unhappy with being papped. A video of her looking irritated with a fan and the paps following her till the car is going viral.

Taapsee Pannu’s encounter with paparazzi and fans

In the video, which is going viral, we can see Taapsee Pannu getting out of a movie theater with her sister Shagun Pannu. As the actress is getting down the stairs, she is interrupted by a fan who is trying to take a selfie. It looks as if the actress wanted to say something but chose to walk away towards her car.

Shagun followed her sister and held her back. Later as she reached her car door the fan and paparazzi kept following the actress. While opening the door the fan tried to click a selfie yet again to which the actress finally spoke “hat jaiye, hat jaiye, please hat jaiye. Aap bahut paas aa rahe hai.” The Haseen Dilruba star looked annoyed. We can then hear the paparazzi say “ruk jao ruk jao”.

Check out the video:

Taapsee Pannu’s work front

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal amongst others. Apart from this, she has the second installment of Haseen Dillruba. The first part starred Vikrant Massey, Hashvardhan Rane along with the actress. Now in the sequel titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, we will see Sunny Kaushal along with Taapsee and Vikrant. The teaser of the film is out and it looks quite intriguing.

Apart from this, Taapsee also has Khel Khel Mein alongside Akshay Kumar, Amy Virk, Aditya Seal, Fardeen Khan, Pragya Jaiswal, and Vaani Kapoor.

