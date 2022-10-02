Annu Kapoor duped in online fraud; Says 'Within minutes, 4.36 lakh was withdrawn from my account'
At present, Annu Kapoor is busy shooting for 'Dream Girl 2'.
Annu Kapoor is a prominent name in the entertainment industry and has been a part of numerous films and daily soaps. Apart from acting, he aced as a radio jockey with his radio show called ‘Suhana Safar with Annu Kapoor’, which was a very successful radio show. He also took up hosting consignments and offers on soap operas on television and found much success in it.
In a chat with Etimes, Annu recently shared how he was duped in online theft and lost 4.36 lakh within minutes. Speaking about the incident, Annu revealed that on Thursday morning, a conman called him addressing himself as a bank employee, and asked the actor to update his KYC details. When Annu asked him about his employee number, the person on the call gave a fake number to him. The Tezaab actor further shared that as he was in a rush and he didn't realised that he should have not shared his account details and OTP to the person on the call.
The actor then stated that within minutes 4.36 lakh was withdrawn from his account, which made him run to the nearest Oshiwara Police station. Annu registered a complaint, and prompt action was taken, which helped him to regain his money. The fraudster had transferred the money to two bank accounts in Bihar, which were then frozen. The police could retrieve Rs 3.08 lakh rupees, but the remaining amount was withdrawn in cash, and the police are trying to track the culprit.
After the incident, Annu now wants to convey a message and tells that no one should share their personal details or important information over a call. He said that if one is naive and not street-smart, then one can fall prey to hackers.
On the professional front, Annu has been a part of numerous films such as Chehre, Tezaab, Ghayal, Vicky Donor, Jolly LLB, Jolly LLB 2, Darr, The Shaukeens, and more. Annu is presently shooting for his upcoming film 'Dream Girl 2'. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl 2 is slated to release in the second half of 2023.
Also Read: Annu Kapoor says 'Kaun hai wo' on being asked about Aamir Khan & Laal Singh Chaddha; WATCH