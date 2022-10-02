Annu Kapoor duped in online fraud; Says 'Within minutes, 4.36 lakh was withdrawn from my account'

Annu Kapoor is a prominent name in the entertainment industry and has been a part of numerous films and daily soaps. Apart from acting, he aced as a radio jockey with his radio show called ‘Suhana Safar with Annu Kapoor’, which was a very successful radio show. He also took up hosting consignments and offers on soap operas on television and found much success in it.

In a chat with Etimes, Annu recently shared how he was duped in online theft and lost 4.36 lakh within minutes. Speaking about the incident, Annu revealed that on Thursday morning, a conman called him addressing himself as a bank employee, and asked the actor to update his KYC details. When Annu asked him about his employee number, the person on the call gave a fake number to him. The Tezaab actor further shared that as he was in a rush and he didn't realised that he should have not shared his account details and OTP to the person on the call.