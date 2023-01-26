Annu Kapoor hospitalised due to chest pain; Recovering well
Veteran actor-singer Annu Kapoor is hospitalised in Delhi after suffering a chest pain. As per the latest reports, Kapoor is currently stable and recovering well.
Annu Kapoor, the veteran actor-singer who is best known for his film and television careers, is now hospitalised. As per the latest updates, the Vicky Donor actor is admitted to Sir Ganga Ram hospital in Delhi, due to chest pain. The reports suggest that the National award-winning actor was rushed to the hospital on January 26, Thursday morning after he complained of chest pain. However, now it has been confirmed that Annu Kapoor's condition is stable, and he is recovering well.
Sir Ganga Ram hospital releases official statement on Annu Kapoor's condition
The management of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi recently released an official statement regarding Annu Kapoor's health condition. "Mr. Annu Kapoor was admitted for a chest problem. He is admitted under Dr. Sushant Wattal in cardiology. He is currently stable and recovering," reads the official statement issued by Dr. Ajay Swaroop, the Chairman of Management at Sir Ganga Ram hospital. The official statement came out as a great relief for the fans of the senior actor and cinema and television audiences, who were concerned about his health condition.
