Annu Kapoor hospitalised due to chest pain; Recovering well

Annu Kapoor, the veteran actor-singer who is best known for his film and television careers, is now hospitalised. As per the latest updates, the Vicky Donor actor is admitted to Sir Ganga Ram hospital in Delhi, due to chest pain. The reports suggest that the National award-winning actor was rushed to the hospital on January 26, Thursday morning after he complained of chest pain. However, now it has been confirmed that Annu Kapoor's condition is stable, and he is recovering well.

Sir Ganga Ram hospital releases official statement on Annu Kapoor's condition