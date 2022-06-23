Annu Kapoor loses his cool after being thieved in France: Ek number ke...

Annu Kapoor is one of the finest actors to have graced Indian cinema by making his presence felt in films like Tezaab, Ghayal, Vicky Donor, Jolly LLB, Jolly LLB 2, Darr, The Shaukeens, and more. Apart from acting, he aced as a radio jockey with his radio show called ‘Suhana Safar with Annu Kapoor’, which was a very successful radio show. He also took up hosting consignments and offers on soap operas on television and found much success in it.

The Shaukeens actor is currently on a holiday in France. He took to Instagram to share a horrific experience of his in France where he talked about how his designer bag along with his personal belongings got stolen and how one has to be cautious while travelling in France because it is full of pickpockets. He said, “Paris mein, Prada ka bag chori karke le gaye, usme bohot sara French cash and euros rakha hua tha, mera iPad, diary, credit card tha. Sab kuch chori karke le gaye, toh France me jab aao to bohot khayal rakhna. Ek number ke jeb katre, makkar aur chor log hain” which translates as, “In Paris, my Prada bag which had my credit card, french currency, and euros, and iPad, got stolen. They stole everything, so whenever you visit France, be very careful. Shameless pickpockets and thieves live here”

He further added on his experience and said, "Abhi Paris me jaake police station mein complain likhwaunga, yaha k railway walon ne thora support kiya aur bola ki sath chalenge. Toh bohot saavdhan rahe yaha jab aaye, mere sath bohot badi tragedy ho gayi hai, thank god passport mere paas tha” which translates as, “I am now going to a police station in Paris to file a complaint. Some railway officials have supported me a bit and said they would accompany me there. So yes, be very careful here. A huge tragedy has happened to me, thank god, I at least had my passport”. It is to be seen whether Annu Kapoor is able to get back his personal belongings or not. But from what the actor has shared, his appeal is very clear that one has to be very careful about their personal belongings when travelling in France.

Have a look at what Annu Kapoor had to say about this unfortunate happening:

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Rumy Jafry's Chehre. The film featured Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan. It was released in August 2021.

