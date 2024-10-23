Annu Kapoor says he'd rather ‘die’ than hold a foreign passport despite marrying an American: 'Maine 56 ghaat ka paani piya hai’

Annu Kapoor, a versatile talent, has always been vocal about his deep-rooted love for India. Recently, he proudly declared himself a ‘true loyalist’, stating he'd rather die than accept another country's passport, despite being married to an American-born wife. He added a poetic touch by saying he's 'drunk the waters of 56 rivers', underscoring his unwavering connection to his homeland.

In an interview with ANI, Dream Girl 2 actor Annu Kapoor opened up about his unwavering love for India. Despite being married to American-born Anupama Patel and having three American-born children, Kapoor expressed that he never considered applying for U.S. citizenship.

While respecting his family's choices, he shared that he has never felt the need for a green card, reaffirming his strong commitment to India over any other country.

The actor said, "I will die before taking another country's passport. This country can throw me in a well, shoot me or doesn't give me anything, but I am compelled. I am loyal to my country."

For Annu Kapoor, truly understanding India means going beyond headlines and viral trends. His secret to grasping the essence of his country? Traveling. He shared that his deep connection with India comes from exploring its vast landscapes, meeting its diverse people, and immersing himself in their language, culture, and mindset.

Reflecting on his journey, he proudly said, "Maine 56 ghaat ka paani piya hai" (I've drank the waters of 56 rivers), a metaphor for his deep-rooted connection with the land and its people.

Annu believes that understanding Indian politics and democracy doesn’t require diving into complicated subjects. For him, the essence of the nation's pulse lies in its people—their mindset, daily challenges, and lived experiences.

Reflecting on his journey, the Vicky Donor actor emphasized that his identity goes beyond his fame, rooted deeply in the values of resilience, respect, and love instilled by his parents. He attributed much of his success to Mumbai, his ‘karmabhumi’, where he has spent 42 years, shaping the person he is today.

Annu Kapoor and Anupama Patel's journey began in the U.S., where their paths first crossed. Their connection was immediate and strong, despite him being married to his second wife, Arunita Mukherjee, at the time.

On the work front, Annu has had a versatile career, contributing to Bollywood classics like Mandi, Utsav, Mr. India, Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Ghayal, Hum, Darr, Aitraaz, 7 Khoon Maaf, Vicky Donor, Dream Girl, and Dream Girl 2. Beyond acting, he's known for his popular radio show Suhaana Safar With Annu Kapoor.

