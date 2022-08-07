Annu Kapoor says 'Kaun hai wo' on being asked about Aamir Khan & Laal Singh Chaddha; WATCH

All eyes are on Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as they are all geared up for Laal Singh Chaddha’s release. Everyone is talking about this film and the stars are leaving no stones unturned to promote it. Well, there is a very slim chance of someone not knowing about the film at all. In a recent media interaction when veteran star Annu Kapoor was asked about Laal Singh Chaddha and Aamir, he had the most epic reaction which has left everyone speechless and it is going viral.

In the viral video, a journalist can be heard asking Annu Kapoor, “Sir Aamir sir’s film Laal Singh Chaddha is going to release..” Even before the journalist could complete his statement, Annu replied, “What is that? I don’t watch movies. I don’t know.” Then we can hear someone saying no comments. To this Annu said, “No comments nahi. Mai movie he nahi dekhta, na apni na parayo ki. Mujhe pata bhi nahi woh kaun hai. Sach mai nahi pata. Toh main kya bata paunga ki kaun hain woh. I have no idea. (It’s not about ‘no comments’. I don’t watch films, be it mine or others. I honestly don’t even know who he is. How is it possible for me to tell who he is and comment about the film).”

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan. Produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. Mona Singh plays Aamir Khan's mother in the film. The movie also marks the second collaboration of the successful pair of Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan post the blockbuster 3 Idiots. The film also stars South sensation Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role. It is set to release on August 11 this year.

