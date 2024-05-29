Annu Kapoor seeks police protection after receiving death threats amid Hamare Baarah controversy; 'Will not be scared'

Following the release of the teaser for Kamal Chandra's film Hamare Baarah, featuring Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, and Paritosh Tripathi, it has ignited widespread discourse. Set in Uttar Pradesh, the film delves into the pressing issue of escalating population and women's plight, which has startled many, leading to a surge in social media discussions.

Despite the movie's intent to shed light on a significant social concern, the team has been subjected to menacing threats. Now, Annu Kapoor has taken to social media, requesting police protection after he received death threats.

Annu Kapoor seeks police protection

Taking to social media, Annu Kapoor urged people to watch the film before passing judgment upon receiving death threats. He said, “The film advocates women empowerment and talks about the rights of women. First watch the film and then give your verdict. People have the freedom to speak their minds on social media but they should not abuse. Don’t abuse or give death threats. We will not be scared by these things.”

"We made an issue-based film solely to talk about women empowerment. It talks about the issue of growing population and our intention is not to hurt the sentiments of any caste or community," the actor added.

More about Humare Baarah

Humare Baarah is crafted by Birender Bhagat, Ravi S. Gupta, Sanjay Nagpal, and Sheo Balak Singh as producers, with Triloki Nath Prasad as assistant producer and Kamal Chandra as the filmmaker. The plot is penned by Rajan Agarwal. Originally titled Hum Do Hamare Baarah, the title was later altered by CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification).

The cast includes Ashwini Kalsekar, Rahul Bagga, Paritosh Tiwari, Manoj Joshi, newcomer Aditi Bhatpahri, and others in significant roles. Hamare Baarah is scheduled for release on June 7th.

