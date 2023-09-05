‘Another chapter...’: Alia Bhatt thrilled as RRKPK heads to Busan Film Festival; Karan Johar feels 'blessed'

2023 has proven to be Alia Bhatt’s year. The actress garnered immense love for her role in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (RRKPK). She then made her Hollywood debut with the American film Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. Last month, the actress won the National Film Award in the Best Actress category for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. While Bhatt is enjoying the fruits of her labor after the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the movie has now been selected for the Busan film festival.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani makes it to the 28th Busan International Film Festival

With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar made an impressive comeback as director. He last directed the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. RRKPK also starred Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. It received positive reviews and made an impressive box office collection.

Now, the film is headed to Haeundae-gu, Busan, South Korea. For the uninitiated, the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) is one of the most significant film festivals in Asia and is held annually in South Korea. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s second movie together after Gully Boy will be screened at the Open Cinema Section of the 28th edition of the prestigious festival that will take place between October 4 to October 13, this year.

Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt express excitement

Obviously, this happy news got the RRKPK team excited. After the official announcement, director Karan Johar took to social media and expressed his gratitude for the movie making it to the international film festival. Karan took to his Instagram story and penned, “feeling absolutely blessed & grateful #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahaani goes to Busan film fest.”

Alia, who plays Rani Chatterjee in the film, was also on cloud nine after receiving this particular piece of news. She also expressed her excitement on her Instagram story and wrote, “Another chapter added to our kahaani” with multiple white heart emojis.

Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar’s work front

After RRKPK and Heart Of Stone, Alia is taking time off to spend more time with her little baby Raha. As for KJo, the director-producer has an impressive line-up of movies scheduled for release starting with Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani, followed by Vicky Kaushal’s Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.

