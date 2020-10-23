  1. Home
Another criminal complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut, actress says 'waiting to be in jail soon'

The complaint has been filed by a city-based lawyer for Kangana Ranaut's remarks against the Mumbai police in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Read on to know more.
It has not even been a few days since Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel were summoned by the Mumbai Police, the actress has been slapped with another criminal complaint. According to a report in Indian Express, a criminal complaint has been filed against the actress for allegedly making “derogatory remarks” against the Mumbai police. The complaint has been filed by a city-based lawyer for Kangana's remarks against the police in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.  

The report added that the lawyer in his complaint has stated that Kangana has" defamed our country, its police, authorised government bodies, executive machineries all being established by law in India". The complaint includes charges of sedition and promoting enmity between different communities. 

Kangana was quick to react to the news and tweeted, "Candle March gang, award vapsi gang dekho this is what happens to anti fascist establishment revolutionaries, not like you all tumko koi poochta bhi nahin, look at me there is a meaning to my life fighting real fascist government in Maharashtra not a fraud like you all." 

She added that she is ready to go to jail. "I worship people like Savarkar, Neta Bose and Rani of Jhansi. Today the government trying to put me in jail that makes me feel confident of my choices, waiting to be in jail soon n go through same miseries my idols were subjected to, it will give a meaning to my life, Jai Hind." 

Take a look:

As per the IE report, Kangana's matter is set to be heard on 10 November.  

Credits :Indian Express

Anonymous 6 minutes ago

Somebody gonna get hurt real bad. Lol.

Anonymous 11 minutes ago

Only fake as hypocrites people have not problems ! Boycott losers of Bollywood !

Anonymous 14 minutes ago

She is crazy

