Anshula on her bond with Arjun Kapoor: We talk about everything & anything under the sun

There are several sibling duos in Bollywood who often share beautiful moments with each other. But one of the most loving and relatable brother-sister duos has to be Arjun and Anshula Kapoor. The two are known to be very close to each other. Now, in a recent interview with a leading daily, Anshula Kapoor opened up about her bond with brother Arjun.

During a chat with Outlook, when Anshula was asked about how much help did she get from Arjun in her career, she replied, “Arjun (Kapoor) bhaiya is exceptionally kind. He gives me far too much credit and I think he gives me more credit than I truly deserve. But, of course, we do lean on each other. We do lean on each other personally as well as on any other account that we need assistance or we need guidance. He is my older sibling. We do stay together. So there is a lot that's going on in each other's lives, but we're constantly aware of what's happening because we do live together. He's my sounding board. Any problem that I have, big or small, I know he's always there.”

Anshula said that she can always go and speak to her brother and take his advice on things. She added that they share a relationship where they can talk to each other about everything and anything under the sun. Feeling grateful, Anushla said that besides Arjun, her aunt, dad, sisters and cousins have always been available whenever she needed them.