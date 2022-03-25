Anshula Kapoor remembers Mona Kapoor on her death anniversary: 10 years ago, I held your hand for last time

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor has always been a mama’s girl and she has proved it time and again. The lady is often seen penning heartfelt notes for her mother Mona Kapoor on social media and also treats fans with beautiful throwback pics from her childhood day. But today, Anshula is making headlines for a different reason as she has penned an emotional note remembering Mona on her 10thdeath anniversary and wrote about how much she misses her presence and her love in her life.

Taking to her Instagram account, Anshula shared a throwback pic from her childhood days wherein she was seen enjoying her dinner sitting in her mom’s bed while Mona was reading a book The pic also had Arjun Kapoor who was busy eating his food while sitting on the floor. In the caption, Anshula wrote, “Today is one of those days when I really don’t want to get out of bed. I miss this. I miss us. I miss the everyday mundane things we did together. I miss us being together. 10 years ago today, our world as we knew it shattered and ceased to exist. 10 years ago today, I held your hand for the last time. I miss you Ma.”

Take a look at Anshula Kapoor’s post:

Soon after Anshula shared the post, celebs like Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and other celebs dropped hearts in the comment section. Sonam wrote, “Lots of love ansh. You’re amazing” along with a heart emoticon.

