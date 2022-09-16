Anshula Kapoor rocks a bikini, pens an empowering note on body positivity; Anushka Sharma, Khushi Kapoor react

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor’s latest Instagram post has taken social media by storm, and for good reason. On Friday, Anshula shared a picture of herself in a bikini, and penned a lengthy note describing her changing relationship with her body, and how she is learning to ‘un-hate’ her body. In her caption, Anshula began by recalling a conversation she had with a friend that got her wondering why she has always been hesitant to wear a bikini.

“3 months ago I remember having a conversation with @priyamganeriwal about swimming costumes, and I remember telling her I would never wear a bikini, I just couldn’t pull it off and I don’t have the confidence to be comfortable in one. Her response was simple - “why not? I think you should totally wear one”. Why was I hesitant? Because I’m so used to thinking that I need a particular body type to be able to wear certain clothes.. I’m so conditioned to wanting to hide my body and “play it safe”, its like my default setting is to always be like “no, I can’t pull that off”. And I’m learning to change this,” wrote Anshula.