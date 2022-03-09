Anshula Kapoor shares 2-year-long body transformation journey; Janhvi, Shanaya cheer for her

Arjun Kapoor has often mentioned that his sister Anshula Kapoor is one of the most important supports in his life. She has always been behind him in any situation. Well, the supportive girl Anshula has recently shared her struggle journey on social media and left everyone in awe. In her post in which she described her 2-year-old body transformation journey with a line that says ‘It’s taken me almost as long to realize that my self-worth isn’t tied to the shape of my body’. It summarizes her effort. Her recent post not only got thumbs up from fans but also from her sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor.

Anshula Kapoor writes, “It’s been a 2 year long journey, and I’m still a work in progress. It’s taken me almost as long to realize that my self worth isn’t tied to the shape of my body, and that constantly belittling or criticizing my imperfections & flaws isn’t doing me any good - regardless of whether that flaw is emotional or physical. I’m still learning to love the perfectly imperfect me that I’m discovering and leaning into, because life is too short to live it thinking you’re unworthy or unlovable. I am flawed, and still worthy.”

Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “Omg honey.. Onwards and upwards.” Shanaya Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comment section. To note, Anshula is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Mona Kapoor. She has a great bond with her sister Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

