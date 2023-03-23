Anshula Kapoor shares PICS in a bodysuit; Pens a note on body positivity: ‘I’ve stopped myself from wearing…’

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor is quite active on Instagram, and she often shares lovely pictures along with empowering notes on body positivity. In September last year, Anshula shared a picture of herself in a bikini, sharing that she is learning to be okay with her body. She shared that it’s okay to be covered in stretch marks, and that having cellulite is absolutely normal. Today, Anshula shared another post in which she is seen rocking a bodysuit. She looks absolutely stunning, and in her caption, she wrote that she stopped herself from wearing bodysuits as she felt they aren’t flattering for her body shape.

Anshula Kapoor rocks a bodysuit in latest pictures

In the stunning pictures, Anshula Kapoor is seen wearing an off-shoulder black bodysuit. She wrote, “Over the years, I’ve endlessly told myself that bodysuits aren’t flattering for my body shape. I’ve stopped myself from wearing them more times than I can count.But I had a realization earlier this year. There’s a lot of hidden joy in being able to try everything I never let myself explore before, at least once. I want to experience that thrill.”

She further added, “Am I owning it? Who cares!! Am I having fun? Oh 100% yes! Still learning and trying not to let my stretch marks, cellulite, tummy rolls etc get the best of me & my insecurities. This is me just letting my curls loose, having the best time with the team I trust most, and loving every minute of it.” Anshula looks absolutely stunning in the pictures, and Karisma Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor also reacted to her post.

Janhvi Kapoor dropped fire emojis on Anshula’s post, while Karisma Kapoor dropped a red heart and fire emojis. Khushi Kapoor commented, “Wow,” while Rhea Kapoor wrote, “We want the close ups!!!!!”

Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie’s children. Mona Shourie passed away in 2012. Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are Boney Kapoor’s children with his second wife Sridevi, who died in 2018.

