Anshula Kapoor shares post on body positivity, gets shout-out from brother Arjun Kapoor; See here

On Saturday, Anshula Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a post on body positivity. Sharing it, Anshula said she’s learning how to love herself "in all her glory". While staying in home isolation due to COVID-19, Anshula posted a poem written by Hollie Holden about body positivity. She gave an insight to her personal life by sharing a lengthy caption along with the post. She started the note by saying, "Dark circles. Stretch marks. Cellulite. Soft belly. Loose skin. Love handles. White hair. Wrinkles...I am learning to love it all."

The 30-year-old talented woman added, "This body has helped me survive 30 years, she's helped me heal, she's helped me breathe, she's helped me show love and receive love. She's helped me live through grief, pain, joy and everything in between."

Anshula further recalled her phases of emotional eating and insomnia. "She's been with me through emotional eating food binges and she's also survived through every fad diet I've put her through. She's helped me survive through nights and nights of insomnia, and she's also helped me experience happiness in so many little and big ways."

"She's fought her way back from every physical and mental setback. She's literally a visual depiction of my life so far, and I am grateful for her in more ways than I can count. She has expanded with and shrunk with me so that she could accommodate everything I was going through mentally and physically. The least I can do is appreciate her in all her glory, her good parts and bad,” she added.

Promising herself, she wrote, "So even on the days I get frustrated with her limitations, I'm going to continue to love her. I am going to continue to listen to her and treat her the best I know. Loving her and accepting her is so very new to me.”

“I have gone through years of being ashamed of her and I've neglected her.. but I'm trying to be done with that and show her grace and kindness and respect. Because even though I am more than just my body, in so many ways she is what makes me, me,” Anshula ended the note.

Her strong message, a promise to herself, and inspiring note for fans received a shout-out from brother Arjun Kapoor. He dropped a red heart emoticon after reading the lengthy note. The post also grabbed Maheep Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, dad Boney's attention.