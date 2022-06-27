Anshula Kapoor shares a THROWBACK pic with Arjun Kapoor; Reveals who is 'wiser' between them

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are one of the most adored brother-sister duo in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Arjun is one of the most popular actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He made his Bollywood debut with Habib Faisal's 2012 directorial ‘Ishaqzaade’ which was produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films and since then, there is no looking back for him. However, Anshula remained away from Bollywood but she hold a massive fan following on social media.

On June 27, Anshula conducted a 'Ask Me Anything' session on 'gram and answered several of her fans' queries. Amid this, one fan asked her who is older between her and Arjun. To which, Anshula shared a throwback photo from their childhood with Arjun and said that Arjun is older. However, she further wrote that she is 'wiser' between them.

Check Anshula's post here:

In other news, Arjun is in Paris with his girlfriend Malaika Arora. The couple went to celebrate the actor's 37th birthday in the magical city. To note, they made their relationship public in 2019 and since then, they have been giving major couple goals and their social media PDA is also famous among fans. To wish Arjun on his birthday, Malaika penned a sweet note and shared a cute photo on Instagram. Malaika wrote, “Make a wish my love…… may all ur wishes n dreams come true happy birthday.”

On the professional front, Arjun will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles and is slated to release on July 8. Apart from this, the actor also has ‘Lady Killer’ and ‘Kuttey’ in his kitty.

