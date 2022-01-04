Anshula Kapoor wears Arjun Kapoor's sweatshirt, proves siblings who share clothes together, stay together

There’s hardly any other relationship like that which ushers between siblings, isn’t it? Siblings effortlessly slip into different roles. They are our friends one day, and the very next moment, they are our parents. One moment, they are fighting over the last slice of pizza, and the very next moment, they are bonding over relatable memes. Well, coming to B’town, our celebs also have such cute relationships with their brothers and sisters. Speaking of which, Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor surely make it to the top of the list when we talk about close-knit siblings in the film industry.

Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor share an extremely close bond with each other. Arjun has often expressed the care and love he has for her in several interviews. Today, Anshula took to her social media space and shared a picture of her wearing some easy-going yet chic casuals on her Instagram stories. In the picture, Anshula can be seen donning a blue sweatshirt along with black leggings. Her hair is tied up in a messy bun while she also sports a pair of glasses.

Sharing the picture, Anshula captioned it, “Been living in kaftans for a week, wore “real clothes” today, must celebrate (laughing emoji”. She further wrote, “Sweatshirt borrowed from @arjunkapor”. Arjun reshared the picture on his Instagram stories and wrote, “You are most welcome…”

Take a look:

In other news, both Arjun and Anshula had tested positive for Covid-19 last week. They are currently isolating as they recover from the virus.

