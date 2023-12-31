Anticipated Movies of 2024 POLL: Alia Bhatt’s Jigra to Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter, which is your pick?

Only a few hours are left for the arrival of the New Year 2024; the year which we’ve eagerly been waiting for with much anticipation and hope. The past 12 months of the year treated us with several remarkable Bollywood films across all genres. Thus, the elation for the exciting line-up of projects in the coming year is all the more high. From Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter, Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas to Alia Bhatt’s Jigra, the year surely has a lot to offer.

Pinkvilla is currently hosting a poll to determine the most anticipated Bollywood movie of 2024 that will be gracing the theaters. It is your time to share your excitement with us by casting a vote for the movie you’ve been waiting for. Before making your choice, let’s take a quick look at the curated list of films that have made it to the list.

1. Merry Christmas

The anticipation for the upcoming and first movie of the year 2024, Merry Christmas, has already reached a peak as the release date draws near. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film is headlined by Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi and the trailer of the film has only added to the eagerness amongst fans. The first collaboration between both the leads for the thriller venture will hit the theaters on January 12, 2024, in Hindi and Tamil.

Advertisement

2. Fighter

The aerial action franchise, Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, has already left fans intrigued. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film boasts excellent talent including Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. The stellar teaser and songs have already stirred the internet.

3. Jigra

Alia Bhatt is currently busy in the filming of her next with Vasan Bala’s Jigra. Not many details about the film have come to light as yet, but the first look poster of the film promises this one to be a compelling story. With the film marking Alia’s second production venture, Pinkvilla has exclusively informed you that Jigra is scheduled for a release on September 27, 2024.

4. Singham Again

Rohit Shetty is unstoppable as he is gearing up for the fourth installment in the Singham franchise, This time cop universe gets bigger and over the top with the coming of biggies including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and others. The release date of the film has yet not been finalized, but hands-down look posters of Ranveer, DP, and Bebo from Singham Again have already sent fans into a frenzy.

5. Chandu Champion

The year 2024 seems to be promising with Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion. Directed by ace filmmaker Kabir Khan, the biopic-drama is based on the life of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar who sustained injuries during the 1965 Indo-Pak war. The film is slated to release theatrically on June 14, 2024.

6. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Ever since its inception, fans have been hooked to updates related to Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. Pinkvilla has exclusively informed you that the teaser cut of the film is finalized, and the team will be releasing it during the Republic Day 2024 weekend.

7. Yodha

Sidharth Malhotra fans have been looking forward to the release of his action-packed venture Yodha. The mere announcement had introduced the audience with a formidable action persona carried by the actor. Helmed by the debutant directors, Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film will release in theaters on March 15, 2024.

Advertisement

8. The Crew

The Crew is amongst other exciting ventures lined up for its release in 2024. Starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and the film is set in the backdrop of airline industries and revolves around three hard-working women who are determined to work hard to succeed in life. Backed by Rhea Kapoor, the film will release on March 22, 2024. The film will also have Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in the cameo appearances.

9. Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD was announced nearly three years back. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the eagerness amongst the fans for this one has already skyrocketed. Touted as an epic science fiction, the film stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Prabhas in the lead roles. The trailer of the film is expected to be released on March 31, 2024, as the director shared the same update during a recent event.

10. Stree 2

After the successful first horror-comedy venture, Stree, earlier this year in July, the makers announced the shooting of the sequel to the film, Stree 2. Directed by Amar Kaushik and led by Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, the film will release in August 2024.

11. Chhaava

After receiving much appreciation for his performance in the biopic drama of Sam Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal will be seen headlining Chhaava. The historical drama helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a celebrated historical Indian figure. Vicky’s biggest solo film will hit the theaters on December 6, 2024.

ALSO READ: Fresh On-screen Pairing 2023 Results: Jawan’s Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara lead the way with 45 percent votes