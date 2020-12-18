Antim: The Final Truth actress Mahima Makwana handles a wardrobe malfunction on the sets with grace

Mahima Makwana is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Antim: The Final Truth co-starring Aayush Sharma. The movie has been backed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

A few days ago, we had reported about launching Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke actress Mahima Makwana in Bollywood opposite Aayush Sharma in the film Antim: The Final Truth. The shooting of the film has already kick-started in Film City, Mumbai. Now, the latest that we know is that Mahima has also been shooting her scenes with Mahesh Manjrekar and Aayush Sharma. For the unversed, Manjrekar plays her father in the action drama which will be released next year.

Just a day earlier, Mahima Makwana was shooting for a market scene with more than 100 crew members around. However, an unfortunate incident took place between the same. The actress faced a wardrobe malfunction in front of the other crew members there. However, to everyone’s surprise, she handled the incident with full grace. It so happened that her blouse slipped down after the hook got stuck on a packed sack. While it was quite an embarrassing moment for the actress, she did manage to get that sorted.

Moreover, a crew member who realized what happened immediately threw a piece of cloth towards the actress after that. Post that, she went back to her vanity to get changed and came back to shoot for the same scene again. Later on, the actress and Aayush Sharma expressed their gratitude towards the crew member for his presence of mind. Talking about Mahima Makwana's career, she is known for playing the role of Rachna Kabeer Tripathi in the show Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke and Anami Baldev Singh in Rishton Ka Chakravyuh. And now, she is all set to make her Bollywood debut under the banner of Salman Khan Films opposite the actor's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

