Antim: The Final Truth Poster out: Netizens give a thumbs up to Salman Khan & Aayush Sharma starrer

’s massive fan army has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, the superstar has unveiled the new poster of his much talked about movie Antim: The Final Truth. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the movie also stars Salman’s brother in law Aayush Sharma in the lead. And while the makers have unveiled the poster of the movie, it has taken the social media by a storm and the netizens can’t keep calm about Antim: The Final Truth.

To note, the movie will feature Salman Khan in a turbaned avatar and the poster featured the superstar flaunting his perfectly chiselled body with an intense look. On the other hand, Aayush Sharma has ditched his boy next door look and underwent an amazing physical transformation. While the two will be seen locking horns for the first time on the big screen, fans are all praises for the movie. A Twitter user wrote, “#Antim : The Final Truth !! Damn A Total Fire Poster..... One Of The Best In Recent Times, Megastar #SalmanKhan As SIKH COP Is Looking Totally Dominating, Can't Wait For Ganpati Song & Release Date Announcement @BeingSalmanKhan”.

Take a look at tweets for Antim: The Final Truth:

Megastar @BeingSalmanKhan IN AND AS SIKH COP

Unbelievably The Most Wanted and Differently Visualized Look Of Bhaijaan Hitting the screens soon... #Antim #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/Vq3noC1mzU — Rahul (@beingrahul111) September 7, 2021

#Antim : The Final Truth !! Damn A Total Fire Poster..... One Of The Best In Recent Times, Megastar #SalmanKhan As SIKH COP Is Looking Totally Dominating, Can't Wait For Ganpati Song & Release Date Announcement @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/OuLslQ4n2s — UDIT DALAI (@UDITDALAI1) September 7, 2021

SK in a Sikh look adorning a Turban is

Just Look at him, the angst, the power he holds is so

We can’t even look beyond him, his Aura is unmatchable @BeingSalmanKhan @SKFilmsOfficial #Antim #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/Nqng2Zgs17 — preeti (@preetipariangel) September 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Salman is also gearing up for another big release which happens to be the much awaited Tiger 3. The movie happens to be the third installment of the Tiger franchise and will also star in lead. On the other hand, Emraan Hashmi will be seen as the lead antagonist in the movie.

Also Read: Antim Poster OUT: Salman Khan faces off with Aayush Sharma to destroy evil, says ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’