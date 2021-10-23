Antim: The Final Truth: Salman Khan introduces himself as Rajveer with a new motion poster

Salman Khan never fails to create buzz in the town especially with his movies. And while it is a treat to watch him on the big screen, his fans have been missing his magic on the silver screen. But the wait is going to end soon as Salman is coming up with the much talked about Antim: The Final Truth with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. While fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, makers have been teasing fans with some impressive motion posters.

Adding on to this excitement, Salman has released another motion poster of Antim: The Final Truth and it has taken the internet by a storm. A day after introducing Aayush as Rahuliya, from the movie, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor took to social media and shared another motion poster introducing himself as Rajveer. The motion poster featured Salman in a turbaned avatar and an intense look on his face. He appeared to be injured but is ready to take things heads on. The motion poster also had a dialogue in the background. Salman captioned the post as, “Enjoy #Antim releasing on 26th Nov #SalmanAsRajveer”.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s post:

Meanwhile, as the movie is slated to release on November 26 this year, the makers will be unveiling the trailer of this Mahesh Manjrekar directorial on October 25, i.e. Monday. In a previous chat with Pinkvilla, Mahesh Manjrekar had spoken about the trailer of the film and said, “The two-minute trailer will have Salman, Aayush and some of the other characters and it will try to tell you a little bit about what the film is. I am in the process of editing it. Post-production of Antim is on and we are also editing the trailer now. We released the song Vignaharta during the Ganpati season and it turned out to be a chartbuster. More than being catchy, the song is a hit because it has all the traditional elements of the Ganpati festival too which appeals to all.”

