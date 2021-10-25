Antim Trailer OUT: Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma pack a punch in THIS epic fight about right and wrong

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma are all set to bring some larger than life drama to the big screens as Mahesh Manjrekar's Antim is set to release next month. Today, the makers of Antim dropped the film's trailer and it is simply a treat for Salman Khan's fans. The trailer launch took place at a grand event in Mumbai's suburbs. Announcing the trailer, Salman Khan shared, "#AntimTrailer out now… film releasing 26.11.2021 in a theatre near you…" The three minute trailer started with a bang with Salman Khan's powerful dialogue and his swag in the turbaned avatar. On the other hand, Aayush Sharma also looked promising as Rahulia in Antim: The Final Truth. To note, this is the first time Salman has shared the screen space with his brother in law Aayush and the two will be seen locking the horns in the movie.

Check out Antim: The Final Truth trailer below:

Initially, Salman Khan was eyeing a Diwali release for Antim. However, a few pending portions of cop drama were remaining which were completed this month. The film is currently in its post production stage and is slated to release on 26 November. The film will clash on 26 November with John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate 2.

Antim has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films. The film features Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Pragya Jaiswal and Mahima Makwana in main roles. The film is based on the 2018 Marathi film 'Mulshi Pattern'.

