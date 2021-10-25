Antim The Final Truth Trailer: Twitterati dub Salman Khan & Aayush Sharma's actioner a 'surprise package'

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. This evening, the trailer of the film finally dropped and it looks like Twitterati approve of this action-packed drama. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim will showcase the age-old battle between right and wrong through Salman’s Sikh cop character Rajveer Singh, and Aayush’s gangster Rahulia. Apart from Salman and Aayush, Antim: The Final Truth will feature Pragya Jaiswal and Mahima Makwana in pivotal roles. The film is slated for a theatrical release on 26th November. 

It has hardly been a couple of hours to the launch of the trailer of Antim: The Final Truth and the cinema-loving Twitterati is already out with their reviews and reactions. After scrolling through several tweets, it looks like netizens are impressed with this glimpse of Salman and Aayush’s film. One user wrote, “#AntimTrailer  BAWAAL Way way better trailer thn prvs trailers of SKF.. Surprise package. 2 things really worked for me..BGM Intensity Congratulations..#Ayush #SalmanKhan #MaheshManjrekar @BeingSalmanKhan”. Another user said, “What a turn around..Expect the unexpected isko bolte hai #AntimTrailer @RaviBasrur background takes it to the next level..@BeingSalmanKhan you are magic @manjrekarmahes you seems to have a winner in hand #SalmanKhan”. 

Take a look at the Twitter reaction to Antim: The Final Truth trailer: 

To note, this is the first time Salman has shared the screen space with his brother-in-law Aayush and the two will be seen locking the horns in the movie. Antim has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films. The film is based on the 2018 Marathi film 'Mulshi Pattern'. The film will clash on 26 November with John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate 2.  

