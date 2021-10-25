Antim The Final Truth Trailer: Twitterati dub Salman Khan & Aayush Sharma's actioner a 'surprise package'

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. This evening, the trailer of the film finally dropped and it looks like Twitterati approve of this action-packed drama. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim will showcase the age-old battle between right and wrong through Salman’s Sikh cop character Rajveer Singh, and Aayush’s gangster Rahulia. Apart from Salman and Aayush, Antim: The Final Truth will feature Pragya Jaiswal and Mahima Makwana in pivotal roles. The film is slated for a theatrical release on 26th November.

It has hardly been a couple of hours to the launch of the trailer of Antim: The Final Truth and the cinema-loving Twitterati is already out with their reviews and reactions. After scrolling through several tweets, it looks like netizens are impressed with this glimpse of Salman and Aayush’s film. One user wrote, “#AntimTrailer BAWAAL Way way better trailer thn prvs trailers of SKF.. Surprise package. 2 things really worked for me..BGM Intensity Congratulations..#Ayush #SalmanKhan #MaheshManjrekar @BeingSalmanKhan”. Another user said, “What a turn around..Expect the unexpected isko bolte hai #AntimTrailer @RaviBasrur background takes it to the next level..@BeingSalmanKhan you are magic @manjrekarmahes you seems to have a winner in hand #SalmanKhan”.

What a pleasant surprise



Best trailer of @BeingSalmanKhan since Sultan.

Aayush is terrific

Mahesh Manjrekar mass #AntimTrailer — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) October 25, 2021

From power-packed action to stunning screen presence of #SalmanKhan & #AyushSharma with outstanding BGM, #AntimTrailer is giving all the Blockbuster vibes..pic.twitter.com/zeTSa8OpU2 — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) October 25, 2021

What a turn around..Expect the unexpected isko bolte hai #AntimTrailer @RaviBasrur background takes it to the next level..@BeingSalmanKhan you are magic @manjrekarmahesh you seems to have a winner in hand #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/IA79ekoXhX — Raees (@BeingDevilRaees) October 25, 2021

#AntimTrailer BAWAAL

Way way better trailer thn prvs trailers of SKF.. Surprise package.



2 things really worked for me..



BGM

Intensity



Congratulations..#Ayush #SalmanKhan #MaheshManjrekar @BeingSalmanKhan — Satya Sanket (@satyasanket) October 25, 2021

Saw #AntimTrailer ,As a fan I'm so happy to see d way #SalmanKhan hs been presented, He Looks Exuberant as a Sikh cop. #AayushSharma looks Dreaded as a Gangster..His journey has been showcased pretty well.

Can't wait to witness d magic of Megastar Salman khan on Big screen!pic.twitter.com/qoldPZwQqL — BALLU(@Balludlegend) October 25, 2021

I might have trolled Aayush Sharma a lot, but he looked great in the trailer.



From His Attitude to Dialogue delivery every thing looks great.



Hope you surprise us even more in the film and use the opportunity given by @BeingSalmanKhan

#AntimTrailer — Aatmanirbhar Bhaijaan #Tiger3 (@imaatmanirbhar) October 25, 2021

Appreciation tweet for #AayushSharma who invested his time and sacrificed many things inorder to improve himself and shut his critics .

And he has done it in a big way.

He is surely gonna be a focre to be reckoned with among the future generations of actors #AntimTrailer pic.twitter.com/1Bu4uNdPxt — Dr Nihal M (@Being_Nihal133) October 25, 2021

'Main pehle se hi Hindustan ka Bhai Hu'.



This is what we call a Trailer.@BeingSalmanKhan is looking Dashing and Fearless as the cop.#AntimTrailer https://t.co/OnRZ4s1hVU — Aatmanirbhar Bhaijaan #Tiger3 (@imaatmanirbhar) October 25, 2021

To note, this is the first time Salman has shared the screen space with his brother-in-law Aayush and the two will be seen locking the horns in the movie. Antim has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films. The film is based on the 2018 Marathi film 'Mulshi Pattern'. The film will clash on 26 November with John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate 2.

