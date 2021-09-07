Antim Poster OUT: Salman Khan faces off with Aayush Sharma to destroy evil, says ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’

Ever since Salman Khan announced his next movie with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, Antim: The Final Truth, fans cannot keep calm. This is the first time that the Dabangg actor is collaborating with Aayush on-screen and we are sure that fans cannot wait for the big face-off between them. Well, to tease the fans a little more, another poster of the film is out.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Salman Khan shared the poster of Antim: The Final Truth. In the poster, we can see Salman donning the avatar of a Sikh man. He can be seen showing off his body and is giving an intense look from one side of the poster. On the other hand is the evil man, Aayush Sharma whose physical transformation is on another level. Even he can be seen giving an intense look to Salman as he flaunts his muscular arms. Below, we can see Salman in a cop uniform riding his bike, and on the other side Aayush with a revolver in his hand. It would be great to see the two clash.

Take a look:

Well, Aayush Sharma has undergone a major physical transformation for Antim: The Final Truth and it was quite evident in the teaser itself. The actor has been sharing some BTS pictures from the sets to get the fans intrigued.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim is a ‘two-hero’ film that will see Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma locking horns. Apparently, Salman plays a Sikh policeman in the film.

On the work front, Salman Khan has been shooting for one of the most anticipated and talked-about movies, Tiger 3. He is currently in Turkey with where they are finishing the shoot of the film. Pictures from Turkey posted by fans have been going viral on social media. This only proves that fans are eagerly waiting for the movie. Salman will also be seen making a brief cameo in ’s upcoming movie, Pathan.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to launch Varun Dhawan and Aayush Sharma’s Ganpati song from Antim this week