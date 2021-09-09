Antim’s Vighnaharta Song OUT: Salman Khan, Varun & Aayush’s song will set your festive Ganapati mood on

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth has been creating a lot of buzz ever since the teaser of the film was released. Well, the recent poster featuring both the actors has already raised the excitement level of the fans and now a new song from the movie has released. We are sure that this Ganapati track will get you in the Ganesh Chaturthi mood already.

The song titled Vignaharta is special in all manner. This song is releasing right on time for the Ganapati celebration and the USP of this song is that it features shaking a leg with Aayush Sharma. We all know that Varun is a fabulous dancer, and even Aayush has impressed his fans with his dancing moves in his debut film. But, looking at both of them matching steps with each other is going to be a different experience altogether. Unfortunately, we do not get to see all three stars in one frame. Salman Khan makes an entry in the Ganpati pandal and performs aarti with Varun Dhawan at the end.

Take a look:

Sharing the first look of the song, director Mahesh Manjrekar says the Hitesh Modak composition captures the essence of Ganpati celebrations. “The festivities are set to begin, and the song is releasing just in time for people to rejoice. The trio of Salman, Aayush and Varun is fantastic.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim is a ‘two-hero’ film that will see and Aayush Sharma locking horns. Apparently, Salman plays a Sikh policeman in the film.

On the work front, Salman Khan has been shooting for one of the most anticipated and talked about movies Tiger 3. He is currently in Turkey with where they are finishing the shoot of the film. Pictures from Turkey posted by fans have been going viral on social media. This only proves that fans are eagerly waiting for the movie. Salman will also be seen making a brief cameo in ’s upcoming movie, Pathan.

