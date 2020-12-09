  1. Home
Antim: Salman Khan dons a turban in his FIRST LOOK from Mahesh Manjrekar's film, Aayush Sharma drops a video

Salman Khan starrer Antim also features Aayush Sharma and Nikitin Dheer in the lead roles. Meanwhile, check out his first look from the film.
26590 reads Mumbai Updated: December 9, 2020 10:35 pm
Earlier in the day, reports suggested that Salman Khan has begun shooting for his film Antim. In fact, it has also been said that the star cast had already kick-started the shooting schedule on November 16 that began with a chasing sequence in Pune. Moreover, the next schedule happened in Karjat after which the superstar joined the sets on December 6. Right now, they are shooting for the same in Film City, Mumbai. Guess what! There’s a new surprise for the fans.  

Aayush Sharma who plays a pivotal role in the movie has recently given a glimpse of Salman Khan’s first look from Antim which is nothing less intriguing. The actor wears a dark blue shirt teamed up with a pair of grey trousers and black shoes. Moreover, he also dons a turban on his head as can be seen in the video. The superstar is seen walking down the road towards what seems to be some busy market. 

Check out the video below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aayush Sharma (aaysharma)

Apart from Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, Antim also features Nikitin Dheer in a significant role. For the unversed, it happens to be a remake of the Marathi film titled Mulshi Pattern. The gangster drama has been helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar whose daughter Saiee made her debut in Dabangg 3 alongside Salman and Sonakshi Sinha. Earlier reports also stated that the superstar will play a turbaned cop in the upcoming movie. Now, going by his first looks, we are pretty sure he is playing the aforementioned character in the same.

Also Read: Has Salman Khan kicked off Mahesh Manjrekar's gangster drama Antim's shoot with Aayush under heavy security?

Credits :Aayush Sharma Instagram

Anonymous 33 minutes ago

Yawnnnn !!!

Anonymous 41 minutes ago

Good luck...bhai

Anonymous 1 hour ago

yea make money on the same of Sikhs and sardars, but don't support them when they need it.