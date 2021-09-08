Antim: Salman Khan drops FIRST glimpse of Vighnaharta song right in time for Ganesh Chaturthi

Hours after Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Salman Khan's Antim film is set to release a song centered around lord Ganesha, the actor dropped its first glimpse. The song titled Vighnaharta will be out on 9 September, Thursday, coinciding with Ganpati celebrations across the nation. On Wednesday, Salman dropped a brief glimpse of the song.

Taking to social media, the Antim star shared a brief 15-second video on his social media handles. In the video, Ganpati celebrations are in order and we can see the actor walking through the dhol beats and celebrations. Not just that, we get to see Salman for the first time in his cop avatar. Donning the Khaki uniform and a turban with a full grown beard, Salman will definitely catch your eye.

Apart from Salman, the video also features a glimpse of Ayush Sharma who is starring in the lead role. Pinkvilla had earlier revealed that will also have a special appearance in the Mahesh Manjrekar directed gangster drama.

Sharing the video, Salman tweeted, "Bappa aa rahe hain #VighnahartaSong out tomorrow #AayushSharma @manjrekarmahesh @SKFilmsOfficial @ZeeMusicCompany #HiteshModak @vaibhavjoshee @mudassarkhan1 @AjayAtulOnline @chinni_prakash."

Check out the glimpse of Antim's Vighnaharta song:

A source close to the development said, "Since the premise of Antim unfolds in Maharashtra, the makers have gone all authentic with the set up and incorporated a special Ganpati number in the narrative composed by Sajid – Wajid. While Varun Dhawan will be seen grooving to the beats celebrating the arrival of lord Ganesha, Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma too will be a part of the song."

