Antim song Bhai Ka Birthday: Salman Khan's bhangra as he gatecrashes Aayush Sharma's dance party is unmissable

by Ranpreet Kaur   |  Updated on Nov 02, 2021 01:52 AM IST  |  32.9K
   
Salman Khan starrer Antim: The Final Truth has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year for more than one reason. While the fans will get to see Salman’s magic once again on the big screen after a hiatus, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star will also be collaborating with his brother in law Aayush Sharma for the first time in the movie. Clearly, Salman’s massive fan following is quite excited about the movie. Adding on to their excitement, the makers have unveiled a new song from Antim: The Final Truth and it is breaking the internet.

It was a two minute 19 seconds video wherein Aayush was seen winning heart with his dance moves as he went on to celebrate his Bhai’s (the don) birthday with his gang. And while everyone is busy shaking a leg during the celebration at the birthday party, Salman Khan, who plays the role of a cop, was seen gatecrashing the party. He was seen doing Bhangra and his steps were totally unmissable making the viewers want to hit the dance floor.

Check out Bhai Ka Birthday song here:

Meanwhile, talking about the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial, the movie marks Salman first collaboration with Aayush and the latter can’t stop gushing about it. “Even if he was not related to me, for any actor to be in a project which has Salman bhai is a great opportunity. I feel lucky that I am even on the poster. So it’s a huge advantage. As an actor, there’s certain things you learn while you are training, and a lot of things while on set,” he added.

Credits: YouTube


Comments

