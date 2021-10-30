Antim song Bhai Ka Birthday Teaser: Salman Khan crashes Aayush Sharma's party; Full track to drop on Nov 1

It is a great news for Salman Khan fans as he will be next seen in the film Antim: The Final Truth. The movie features him as a policeman with a magnetic personality and along with Aayush Sharma in a negative role. The entertaining track Bhai Ka Birthday from the movie will be released on 1st November. A teaser of the song has been released today, which includes the grand entry of Salman Khan.

Salman Khan took to social media to release the teaser of the song. The name of the song is “Bhai Ke Birthday”. The teaser opens with the powerful dialogue of Salman Khan, which is, “Iss ilaake ka ek hi tiger hai… jab vo aata hai, chaa jata hai.” He will be seen crashing the party of Aayush Sharma, along with two of his constables. Aayush is seen partying and dancing with his friends on the peppy beats of the song.

See the teaser here:

The trailer of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starred movie upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth was released at the start of the week. The movie promises power-packed performances by the talent houses. The film is directed by Mahesh V Manjrekar. As per the makers of the film depicts an "epic fight between the right and the wrong.” In the trailer, Aayush Sharma can be seen hurting and terrorising people, after which Salman Khan vows to end his reign. What follows is a fierce and epic fight between the duo. The film will be released in 2022.



