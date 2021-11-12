Antim Song Chingari Out: Waluscha De Sousa sizzles as a traditional Lavani dancer in this Salman Khan starrer

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma Antim: The Final Truth has been grabbing a lot of attention ever since the first poster of the film had released. Salman and Aayush’s terrific performance in the trailer has fans waiting for the film excitingly. Makers have been releasing songs from the film and as promised yet another song has been released today. The song titled ‘Chingari’ features Waluscha De Sousa performing the traditional Lavani and we bet she will get your heartbeats racing.