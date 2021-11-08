Antim Song Hone Laga: Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana’s romantic number to be out TOMORROW

Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Antim: The Final Truth has been creating a massive buzz in the town for more than one reason. Not just it will mark the superstar’s release on the big screen after a hiatus, it will also mark Salman’s first collaboration with brother in law Aayush Sharma. And while the fans are eagerly waiting for Antim: The Final Truth to hit the screens, the makers have added on to the excitement with a new update as they announced the release date of the new song Hone Laga.

Taking to social media, Salman Khan shared the big news about the new song from Antim: The Final Truth. He shared the first look poster of the track featuring Aayush and Mahima and revealed that the song will be out tomorrow. Titled as Hone Laga, the song appears to be a romantic number that will give a glimpse of Aayush and Mahima’s sizzling chemistry. To note, this is the first time Aayush and Mahima are sharing the screen space together and this new jodi has been creating a massive buzz.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s post:

Earlier, the makers had unveiled the intriguing trailer of Antim: The Final Truth and it had opened to rave reviews. While the movie will be hitting screens on November 26, recently Salman opened up on the box office expectations for the movie and said, “Jitni bhi opening lagti thee. Uska ka 50% kum kar do”. He further emphasised that the industry will be back on track soon and that the 50% cap on occupancy in theatres will go away.