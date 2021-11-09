Antim Song Hone Laga: Aayush Sharma, Mahima Makwana set the temperature soaring with their sizzling chemistry

Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana are the new jodi in tinselvile who has been creating a lot of buzz courtesy their upcoming movie Antim: The Final Truth. The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial will mark Aayush and Mahima first collaboration and their chemistry has been garnering a lot of attention. Adding on to this, the makers have unveiled the new track from Antim: The Final Truth titled as Hone Laga featuring Aayush and Mahima and it has taken the internet by a storm.

Sung by Jubin Nautiyal, Hone Laga happens to be a romantic number giving a glimpse of Aayush and Mahima’s sizzling chemistry. To note, the duo is seen playing each other’s love interest and are complementing each other pretty well. On the other hand, Ravi Basrur’s music on Shabbir Ahmed’s lyrics has managed to strike the right chord with millions of hearts. Overall, Hone Laga is that perfect romantic number you would like to listen to during the cosy winter evening. Interestingly, Mahima will be seen making her big Bollywood debut with Antim: The Final Truth and she has certainly managed to create the right buzz in tinselville.

Check out Hone Laga Song from Antim: The Final Truth here:

Apart from Aayush and Mahima, Antim: The Final Truth will also star Salman Khan in the lead. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star will be seen in a turbaned look and will be sharing the screen space for the first time with Aayush. This isn’t all. Salman and Aayush will also be having a face off in the movie. Antim: The Final Truth is slated to release on November 26 this year.