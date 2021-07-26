Anu Malik’s mother passes away at 86; Armaan & Amaal Malik pen heartfelt notes for their grandmother

Anu Malik and his entire family have suffered a major loss off late as his mother passed away on Sunday (July 25) at the of 86. According a report published in Mid Day, Bilquis had suffered a stroke on Thursday after which she was admitted to Mumbai’s Arogya Nidhi Hospital. Her last rites were performed at Santa Cruz Kabrastan in Mumbai. Indeed, it has been a heartbreaking moment for the entire Malik family. Singer and music composer Armaan Malik took to his Instagram account and penned a heartfelt note for his grandmother.

He shared some throwback pictures with his late grandmother and wrote, “Lost my best friend today… my dadijaan. The light of my life. I still cannot process this loss. A void I know nobody can fill. You were the cutest, the most precious human being ever. I am so grateful that I got so much time with you and got all your love, hugs and kisses. Allah my angel is now with you”. On the other Amaal Malik also shared throwback videos and pics on social media. He poured his heart out and wrote, “It was the most difficult task of my life to bury you with my own hands today. I cried hopelessly for a last hug, but you had already gone. You wanted to be buried right next to your husband and I’m glad we could make that happen…. As I left, it began to rain and I looked up to the skies & smiled knowing that you are right where you wanted to be, united with Dada in another dimension, just like this picture. There was never any one before , nor will there be any one after. Sundays with Dadi was the real deal with Aloo Parathas for breakfast and Pizza Parties for dinner…. You lived to love your children & grandchildren, you fought long and hard. Respect & Love. You will live within us till the end. The OG Malik has left us.

Take a look at the posts:

As soon as the Malik brothers had shared the post, condolences messages were poured in social media. Celebs like Tiger Shroff, Neeti Mohan, Manan Bhardwaj, Shivam Mahadevan etc also took to the comment section to pay a tribute to Bilquis Malik. Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, “Lots of love & strength to you and your family Armaan.. Dadiji will always be proud of you”.