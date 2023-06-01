Anubhav Sinha admits Shah Rukh Khan's Ra.One was 'harshly judged'; Reacts on being called 'ahead of its time'

Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Rampal starrer Ra.One was released in 2011. Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the film made headlines back then because of heavy VFX. Even though the team of Ra.One did it way before it was much cooler, but still, it failed to attract the audience to theatres. Now years later of its release, people keep praising the VFX and special effects of Ra.One and tag it as the 'gold standard'. In a recent interview, director Anubhav Sinha spoke about the conversation around his film. He also said that the film was 'harshly judged' back then.

Anubhav Sinha talks about Shah Rukh Khan's Ra.One being praised now

In the recent past, several films like Brahmastra and Pathaan hit theatres, which were heavy on VFX. Now, Prabhas starrer Adipurush is gearing up for the release but the first look was heavily trolled online due to the poor VFX. Now, netizens praise Ra.One and the way the film was executed. While speaking to DNA recently, Sinha was asked if the film was judged too harshly for its time, he said, "It’s not for me to say this because I would always find criticism harsher. But if someone not involved with the film says it was harsh, I would obviously latch on to that."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan party till 4 am last week; Super Stars align at Galaxy

The Anek director also spoke about how people are appreciating his sci-fi film today. He said that he was happy with people calling his film 'ahead of its time. He added, "I am a big believer of how long a film lives determines its legacy. The fact that a film that was so harshly judged and criticised 12 years back lives on online with people calling it ahead of its time speaks volumes. Then, that is the film’s success and it gives me a lot of happiness."

Meanwhile, Anubhav's film Bheed starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pendnekar was recently released in theatres. Despite getting rave reviews, the film didn't perform well at the box office.