Anubhav Sinha backs Jaya Bachchan's stand, says Ravi Kishan must address vulgarity in Bhojpuri industry too
Jaya Bachchan raked a major controversy on Tuesday when she addressed the Bollywood drug nexus in the Rajya Sabha. Speaking on day two of the monsoon session, Jaya hit out at Ravi Kishan's earlier comment and said, "Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame. Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain,"
"People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that government tells such people not to use this kind of language," she said adding that the entertainment industry always comes forward to stand by the government.
Backing Jaya Bachchan, Thappad director Anubhav Sinha tweeted, "Jayaji ko sadar pranam karta hoon. Jinko pata nahi wo dekh lein, Reedh ki haddi aise dikhti hai (I pay my respect to Jayaji. Those who do not know must watch this. This is what a spine looks like).”
Sinha also slammed Ravi Kishan for his comment and said he must address the vulgarity in Bhojpuri cinema as well. Tweeting in Hindi, Sinha wrote, "I am grateful to Ravi Kishan that Bollywood and drug usage was discussed in the Parliament. There should also be discussion on the Bhojpuri industry - the language and art has been misused to feed the poison of vulgarity to an entire generation for past 30 years. That should also be discussed, he is responsible."
मैं कांता नहीं हूँ ज़्यादा गाने। ज़रा रवि भाई को टैग करके भोजपुरी के गंदे गानों से अवगत कराएँ। उनकी ज़िम्मेदारी है। वो भोजपुरी सिनेमा के कारण ही आज संसद में विराजमान हैं। वो उठाएँगे आवाज़। https://t.co/1qWeBJjMgU
— Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) September 15, 2020
He added, "I do not know much but please tag Ravi and make him aware about dirty Bhojpuri songs. It is his responsibility as he is in the Parliament because of Bhojpuri cinema. He will certainly raise his voice for the right cause."
I feel disgusted, everytime you turn the debate is changing. Now Vulgarity. I am amazed at the hypocrisy of Mr. Sinha. Everyone knows that directors and producers are making actresses drop their clothes at the drop of their hats and ladies are more and more ready to oblige. You see nude and 95% nude photo shoots and what not all over all over internet. Now while we are talking about a death and state oppression of dissent and Gunda Raj in Bombay, here come Anubhav Sinha with his hypocrisy in his attempt to demean Ravi Kishan and Bhojpuri film. Mr. Sinha look at your own house first. We must not let the debate change. The death must be investigated fully and guilty punished, the rampant use of drugs in movies industry must be investigate, highlighted and criminals punished, and lastly the State Oppression and Gunda Raj in Bombay must be stopped. It is really very depressing
he can address to whatever industry he wants, why are you offended? Soon your name will be out too, flopsee director ,how do you earn money? we will know soon.
Let's first start the clean up with the bigger industry. Just because Bullywoood manages to speak colloquial slang english, it is not a cleaner place.
Yes please clean filth from bhohpuri
I agree
Sahi pakade hain
One should really understand that there is a vast difference between being an addict and using it recreationally, the kind of money they make who wouldn't want to try. I am totally okay with it as long as they don't promote it. I would try too if I had the access and I know a lot of people complaining would do the same, who the f**k are we to judge.
Excellent Anubhav Sinha. Show the mirror to scum like Ravi Kishen. Excellent
No one cares Jaya. Because the gutter exists in the entire Indian film industry and needs to be cleaned up. Thanks for clarify Anubhav. Instead of feeling offended and angry why do you not introspect self reflect and self correct. Grow your humanity too while you’re at it. It will be good for not only you and your families but for our beautiful country where over a billion people disagree with your conduct along with the millions of non resident Indians. Clean up your act now.
Very nice Anubhav ji