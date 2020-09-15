Anubhav Sinha backs Jaya Bachchan's stand, says Ravi Kishan must address vulgarity in Bhojpuri industry too

Anubhav Sinha tweeted that Ravi Kishan should also address vulgarity that is prevalent in Bhojpuri cinema that influences young minds. Check out his tweets below.

raked a major controversy on Tuesday when she addressed the Bollywood drug nexus in the Rajya Sabha. Speaking on day two of the monsoon session, Jaya hit out at Ravi Kishan's earlier comment and said, "Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame. Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain,"

"People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that government tells such people not to use this kind of language," she said adding that the entertainment industry always comes forward to stand by the government.

Backing Jaya Bachchan, Thappad director Anubhav Sinha tweeted, "Jayaji ko sadar pranam karta hoon. Jinko pata nahi wo dekh lein, Reedh ki haddi aise dikhti hai (I pay my respect to Jayaji. Those who do not know must watch this. This is what a spine looks like).”

Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha https://t.co/cSvxi5dioc — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2020

Sinha also slammed Ravi Kishan for his comment and said he must address the vulgarity in Bhojpuri cinema as well. Tweeting in Hindi, Sinha wrote, "I am grateful to Ravi Kishan that Bollywood and drug usage was discussed in the Parliament. There should also be discussion on the Bhojpuri industry - the language and art has been misused to feed the poison of vulgarity to an entire generation for past 30 years. That should also be discussed, he is responsible."

He added, "I do not know much but please tag Ravi and make him aware about dirty Bhojpuri songs. It is his responsibility as he is in the Parliament because of Bhojpuri cinema. He will certainly raise his voice for the right cause."

