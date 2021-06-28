Anubhav Sinha, Bhushan Kumar, Hansal Mehta come together for an action commercial thriller; Shoot begins today

The film other details have been kept under wraps. It is reported the new faces will be seen in the lead roles.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar have joined hands again for another ambitious project which will be an action commercial thriller. The film will be directed by Hansal Mehta. The director’s latest web series Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta story was a big hit and was also the topmost trending show on the digital platform. To note, the Article 15 director had announced a stellar lineup of films on his birthday. The drama will be based on a true incident.

The title of the film has not been decided till now. It will be produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar. As per the sources, two fresh faces will be seen in the film. The cast of the film is being kept under wraps and will be revealed soon. The shoot for the film has started from today and will be shot keeping all the COVID safety precautions in mind. “The film has been in pre-production mode for some time now. Everything has been planned to keeping in mind the ongoing situation, all the safety measures will be in place during the shoot. The two fresh faces have been handpicked and groomed by Anubhav and Hansal after months of grueling sessions.” said the source.

The film is jointly produced by Benaras Mediaworks, T-Series along with Mahana Films and directed by Hansal Mehta.

Anubhav is known for his work in Thappad. The film starred , Pavali Gulati, Dia Mirza among others. The film also won many awards.

