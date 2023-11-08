Anubhav Sinha feels he 'failed Shah Rukh Khan' with Ra.One: 'I should have made a better film'

In 2011, Anubhav Sinha directed Ra.One, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, and in recent years, the movie's impressive visual effects have received a lot of acclaim. Because of this, many fans have been asking for a sequel to the movie, but up to now, neither Sinha nor Shah Rukh Khan have mentioned a sequel. Recently during a conversation, Anubhav Sinha talked about Ra.One, his collaboration with SRK, and expressed regret for not meeting Shah Rukh Khan's expectations.

Anubhav Sinha says he “failed Shah Rukh Khan” in Ra.One

During a recent interaction with Connect FM Canada, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha reflected on his time making a superhero movie with Shah Rukh and sadly admitted that he didn't create a film that was up to the mark with SRK. He said, “I think I failed Shah Rukh Khan. I did not make a good enough film but it was such a great opportunity, I should have made a better film.”

When questioned about the chance of making a sequel, Sinha mentioned that it was a somewhat “presumptuous thought”. He explained that when he delivered Ra.One, he had experienced a major failure in his career, but fortunately, he had the opportunity to work with Shah Rukh Khan on the film. He said, “It’s a very presumptuous thought. Such big films happen, you don’t plan them. When I thought of Ra.One, I had just delivered the biggest flop of my career thus far, Cash. and I thought of that film and it happened, which is quite surprising, to say the least.”

Anubhav Sinha concluded by stating that Shah Rukh Khan is the most diligent and “hardest working man” he's ever met.

Anubhav Sinha and Shah Rukh Khan on the work front

Anubhav Sinha is a respected director in Bollywood known for his visionary approach. He has directed many well-received projects, including Thappad, Article 15, Mulk, and Bheed, among others. Earlier this year, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the talented director is making a romantic movie called Bachpan Ka Pyar starring Rajkummar Rao and Vaani Kapoor. Apurva Dhar will be the director, and the film will revolve around a love story set in a small town.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, had a very busy year with blockbuster movies like Pathaan and Jawan. Currently, the superstar is eagerly awaiting the release of another highly anticipated project with Rajkumar Hirani titled Dunki. The movie is set to come out later this year on Christmas.

