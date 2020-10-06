Anubhav Sinha & Hansal Mehta express concern for Rhea Chakraborty as her custody gets extended till October 20
As per media reports, the NDPS Court has reportedly extended Rhea Chakraborty's judicial custody till October 20. The news reports further go on to add that the Narcotics Control Bureau had arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty on September 9 in the drugs angle in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The latest news report by IANS state that filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta had tweeted wherein they expressed their concern for the actress.
The director Anubhav Sinha wrote in his tweet, "That girl has been in Jail for a month. Seriously guys!!!" Hansal Mehta also tweeted saying, "Please remind me. What is @Tweet2Rhea in custody for exactly? And why is she still in custody?" The previous news reports stated that the report by AIIMS stated how report excludes murder theories on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The news reports also further go on to mention that the Central Bureau of Investigation will be pursuing the abetment to suicide angle in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The news report further go on to add how the late actor's family lawyer Vikas Singh had said while interacting with the media that the CBI can still file a case of murder in their chargesheet.
The news reports further go on to add that Sushant Singh Rajput's family's lawyer calls AIIMS report on the late actor's death inconclusive. The news reports also stated that Rhea's brother, Showik Chakraborty's custody has been extended.
(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's AIIMS Forensic Report: No trace of organic poison; CBI to probe abetment of suicide)
Anonymous 30 minutes ago
looks like these two are missing their daily dose from favorite peddler
Anonymous 30 minutes ago
here come the pseudo-libtards, anti-nationals to support their friendly neighbourhood drug peddler!
Anonymous 35 minutes ago
RHEA IS IN JAIL BECAUSE OF DRUGS BECAUSE SHE WAS A DRUG PEDDLER. SHE IS NOT IN JAIL BECAUSE SUSHANT WAS MURDERED OR DID SUSICIDE. GETTING ANNONYING,
Anonymous 38 minutes ago
WHY YOU ARE WORRIED ABOUT RHEA? SHE IS A DRUG PEDDLER AND BELONGED TO DRUG GANG THEY HAVE ENOUGH PROOF. RHEA HAS DONE SERIOUS VIOLATION SHE SHOULD STAY IN THE JAIL.
Anonymous 41 minutes ago
The answer to your question Hansal is, small time criminal rhea is still in jail so that the hugely powerful criminals can continue to roam free. It’s that zimble!
Anonymous 44 minutes ago
Rhea C should remain there. That’s where she belongs for now. Any other person worried about her is free to join her (Mahesh Bhatt inclusive). Ha ha ha
Anonymous 54 minutes ago
It's high rhea exposes everyone.