Anubhav Sinha & Hansal Mehta express concern for Rhea Chakraborty as her custody gets extended till October 20

As per media reports, the NDPS Court has reportedly extended Rhea Chakraborty's judicial custody till October 20. The news reports further go on to add that the Narcotics Control Bureau had arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty on September 9 in the drugs angle in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The latest news report by IANS state that filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta had tweeted wherein they expressed their concern for the actress.

The director Anubhav Sinha wrote in his tweet, "That girl has been in Jail for a month. Seriously guys!!!" Hansal Mehta also tweeted saying, "Please remind me. What is @Tweet2Rhea in custody for exactly? And why is she still in custody?" The previous news reports stated that the report by AIIMS stated how report excludes murder theories on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The news reports also further go on to mention that the Central Bureau of Investigation will be pursuing the abetment to suicide angle in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The news report further go on to add how the late actor's family lawyer Vikas Singh had said while interacting with the media that the CBI can still file a case of murder in their chargesheet.

The news reports further go on to add that Sushant Singh Rajput's family's lawyer calls AIIMS report on the late actor's death inconclusive. The news reports also stated that Rhea's brother, Showik Chakraborty's custody has been extended.

