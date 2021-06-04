Anubhav Sinha on Kartik Aaryan's ouster from films: This campaign against him seems concerted & bloody unfair

After Kartik Aaryan opted out of multiple projects recently, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha took to his Twitter space to share his thoughts on the matter. Take a look.

Actor Kartik Aaryan opted out of ’s Dostana 2 as well as ’s production in just one month. Reports suggested that the actor had creative issues with the script. As a result, there have been several rumours circulating on social media around the star’s films. Now, the Article 15 director has expressed his views on the matter. The filmmaker took to his Twitter handle to voice his opinion. In his brief message, he explained that producers don’t discuss the recasting of projects.

Anubhav shared that in his opinion, the rumours of Kartik's ouster from movie projects seem like a ‘campaign’ against him. The filmmaker also explained that producers ‘drop’ actors all the time, and added that he respects the actor’s silence on the matter. He wrote, "And by the way... when Producers drop Actors or vice versa they don't talk about it. It happens all the time. This campaign against Kartik Aryan seems concerted to me and very bloody unfair. I respect his quiet."

Recent reports claimed that Kartik had opted out of Aanand L Rai directorial film project. However, shortly after, the director claimed that he hadn’t signed any film with the actor. After there were speculations about Kartik being dropped from Karan Johar's project, Dharma Productions later confirmed that the film will be recast due to "professional circumstances". For Dostana 2, the actor was originally cast next to Janhvi Kapoor. While the film began shooting in 2019, the production got delayed due to the prolonged Coronavirus pandemic.

