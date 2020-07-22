  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Anubhav Sinha opens up about his Bollywood resignation tweet: I will only make movies

Ever since filmmaker Anubhav Sinha announced his resignation from Bollywood on Tuesday, cinema lovers have started speculating if this means he will stop making films altogether.
796 reads Mumbai
Anubhav Sinha opens up about his Bollywood resignation tweet: I will only make moviesAnubhav Sinha opens up about his Bollywood resignation tweet: I will only make movies
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sinha took to Twitter on Wednesday to clarify that he has only ended his relationship with Bollywood and not with cinema.

"Of course I will only make movies. In fact more. But I am dramatically changing my own logistics that will be as s**tless as possible. Will tell you more in times to come," Sinha clarified on his verified Twitter account on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sinha had tweeted to declare he was resigning from Bollywood, given the current state of affairs of the industry.

"ENOUGH!!! I hereby resign from Bollywood. Whatever the f**kk that means," Sinha had announced.

The filmmaker has also changed his Twitter profile from Anubhav Sinha to Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood).

Sinha's Tuesday tweet set off a huge reaction on social media, with filmmakers Sudhir Mishra and Hansal Mehta taking sides with him.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday Mishra reacted to a user's tweet who said that Sinha's resignation will not be accepted by the audience. "Nobody has resigned from Cinema or long form storytelling," wrote Mishra on his verified Twitter account.

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement