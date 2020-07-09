  1. Home
Anubhav Sinha reflects on receiving flak for Shah Rukh Khan's Ra.One: It drains you, haunts you for years

In a recent interview, Thappad director Anubhav Sinha revealed that he was emotionally and physically exhausted after the debacle of Ra.One.
Director Anubhav Sinha delivered a promising film earlier this year with Taapsee Pannu. Thappad may have not made much noise at the box office but the film was praise by critics and movie buffs alike. However, much before Anubhav Sinha could make socially poignant films such as Article 15 and Thappad, the director had helmed one of the most expensive films -- Ra.One. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer opened to negative reviews and was panned by critics. 

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Sinha revealed that he was emotionally and physically exhausted after the debacle of Ra.One. "I have been relentless these pass three decades. I’ve fallen, stood up and fallen again. When you make the biggest film in the history of Bollywood, Ra.One, and get so much flak, it drains you... haunts you for years. I was exhausted physically and emotionally. So I am actually happy doing nothing." He, however, added that making one superhero film before he retires is definitely on his agenda. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The director is also not in a hurry to rush back to shooting. He will be reuniting with Ayushmann Khurrana for a political thriller and  audiences will get to see the actor in a never-before-seen avatar. "I’m not bullish about shooting soon. For the next year-and-a-half, shoots will become slower and at least 20 per cent more expensive since a lot of money will be spent on protecting the people who work with you. Social distancing on a film set Is an oxymoron. It can’t happen, it won’t happen. We can keep lying to ourselves though," Sinha said.  

